Massive land deal protects Kelley's Run ina
Massive land deal protects Kelley's Run in Lancaster Area energy companies gave the Lancaster County Conservancy 1,825 acres of land for preservation. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jKLKKY Talen Energy reached a verbal agreement with Lancaster County Conservancy, allowing hikers access to parking and the Kelly's Run trailhead in Holtwood Park.
