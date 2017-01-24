Man who pled guilty to triple murder as teen kills himself in jail
More than 9 years after confessing to a triple homicide, a 25-year-old man fatally hung himself in his Pennsylvania prison cell, leaving questions about the grisly murders unanswered. Alec Kreider was convicted of fatally stabbing a close friend and the friend's parents in 2007, but at the time of his own death last week, the motive for the killings remained unknown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 21
|Open to whatever
|214
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC