Man who pled guilty to triple murder as teen kills himself in jail

More than 9 years after confessing to a triple homicide, a 25-year-old man fatally hung himself in his Pennsylvania prison cell, leaving questions about the grisly murders unanswered. Alec Kreider was convicted of fatally stabbing a close friend and the friend's parents in 2007, but at the time of his own death last week, the motive for the killings remained unknown.

