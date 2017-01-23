Man convicted of 3 murders as teen kills himself in prison
In this June 16, 2007 file photo, Alec Kreider, center, is escorted from District Justice David P. Miller's office in Manheim Township in Lancaster, Pa., after being arraigned for the May 2007 murders of Tom, Lisa and Kevin Haines. Authorities said Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 that Kreider has killed himself in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 21
|Open to whatever
|214
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC