Man accused of firing gun during fight at New Yeara s party in Lancaster County
LANDISVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-A man is facing attempted homicide charges after witnesses say he fired a shot during an altercation at a New Year's celebration in Lancaster County early Sunday. Adam Gearhart, 33, of Lancaster, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, violation of the controlled substances act and prohibited offensive weapons.
