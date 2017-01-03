Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles Had the Most Adorable Reunion
Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles had the most adorable reunion during the Dancing With the Stars tour stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Thursday. "When you're both trying to surprise each other bc you don't think the other one knew," Biles captioned a sweet Instagram pic with Hernandez.
