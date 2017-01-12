Landis Valley Museum seed project talk set for Jan. 17 in Reamstown
Learn how to enjoy the unique flavors of fruits, vegetables, and herbs dating back to 1750 during a free lecture on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Reamstown Community Center, 23 E. Church St., Reamstown. Joanne Ranck-Dirks, coordinator of the Heirloom Seed Project at Landis Valley Museum in Lancaster, will explain the organization's commitment to preserving seeds from the past to sow for future generations.
