Lancaster woman opposes York bail bondsman's pleaa
Lancaster woman opposes York bail bondsman's plea deal Watch a video of Michael Hansen Sr. and his bail agents arresting Lisa Brown, allegedly illegally, police say. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/19/lancaster-woman-opposes-york-bail-bonds-plea-deal/96768260/ A plea deal is being offered to York-based bail agent Michael Hansen Sr. for his Lancaster County criminal case, in which he's accused of illegally arresting a Lancaster City woman, smashing up her home and stealing her dog in an effort to force her to tell them where her bail-skipping ex-boyfriend was.
