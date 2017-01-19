Lancaster woman opposes York bail bon...

Lancaster woman opposes York bail bondsman's pleaa

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: York Dispatch

Lancaster woman opposes York bail bondsman's plea deal Watch a video of Michael Hansen Sr. and his bail agents arresting Lisa Brown, allegedly illegally, police say. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/19/lancaster-woman-opposes-york-bail-bonds-plea-deal/96768260/ A plea deal is being offered to York-based bail agent Michael Hansen Sr. for his Lancaster County criminal case, in which he's accused of illegally arresting a Lancaster City woman, smashing up her home and stealing her dog in an effort to force her to tell them where her bail-skipping ex-boyfriend was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Sat Open to whatever 214
Who is looking for employment Jan 18 AVRV 1
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec '16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec '16 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC