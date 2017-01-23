Lancaster restaurant gets rave review in New Yorka
Lancaster restaurant gets rave review in New York Times Luca might be the hottest restaurant in Lancaster - and it's not just because of the fire-y menu. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kkbXiy Luca, an Italian restaurant in Lancaster, garnered a lot of attention after Food Network host Alton Brown gave the restaurant a phenomenal review on social media last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
