Lancaster police arrest Christmas Eve CVS robbery suspect

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Friday evening, police arrested Gerald Brown, 58, of the 800 block of fourth street, at his home without incident. On Christmas Eve around 7:00 PM, a male suspect walked into the CVS on Harrisburg Avenue, in Lancaster and gave a clear impression to store clerks that he had a gun.

