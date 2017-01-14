Lancaster police arrest Christmas Eve CVS robbery suspect
Friday evening, police arrested Gerald Brown, 58, of the 800 block of fourth street, at his home without incident. On Christmas Eve around 7:00 PM, a male suspect walked into the CVS on Harrisburg Avenue, in Lancaster and gave a clear impression to store clerks that he had a gun.
