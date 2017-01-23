Lancaster man serving life for three murders as a teen commits suicide

A Lancaster County man who as a teen murdered three people including his best friend has committed suicide in prison. In 2008 Kreider, then 17 and a sophomore at Manheim Township High School , pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three-consecutive life sentences after he stabbed to death 16-year-old Kevin T. Haines and his parents, Thomas A. and Lisa A. Haines, as they slept.

