Lancaster man serving life for three murders as a teen commits suicide
A Lancaster County man who as a teen murdered three people including his best friend has committed suicide in prison. In 2008 Kreider, then 17 and a sophomore at Manheim Township High School , pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three-consecutive life sentences after he stabbed to death 16-year-old Kevin T. Haines and his parents, Thomas A. and Lisa A. Haines, as they slept.
