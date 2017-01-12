Lancaster man honors grandmother kill...

Lancaster man honors grandmother killed in DUI crash by becoming Uber driver

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Ephrata Review

"It's what Uber is: being able to provide rides for anyone who wants to get themselves home safely and also doesn't want to endanger anyone else," Kepiro, 25, Lancaster, said. To be sure, driving supplements his income as a manager at the Bath & Body Works at Tanger Outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec 16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec 15 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Nov '16 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC