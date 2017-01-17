Lancaster home robbed at knifepoint

Lancaster home robbed at knifepoint

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to a residence where several occupants inside a home reported being robbed at knifepoint. The incident took place on Jan. 16 at around 9:05 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Chrisitan St. When police arrived there were four male victims and one female victim, ranging in age from 20 -42-years-old.

