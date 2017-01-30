Lancaster County a Americaa s Refugee...

Lancaster County a Americaa s Refugee Capitala

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Per capita, Lancaster County has taken in 20 times more refugees than the rest of the country since 2013, according to a recent BBC report. The report called Lancaster County "America's Refugee Capital".

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Jan 25 Pink Eye 216
Who is looking for employment Jan 18 AVRV 1
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec '16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec '16 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,737 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC