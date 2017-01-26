Lancaster City police release surveil...

Lancaster City police release surveillance video of Jan. 15 shooting

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WPMT-TV York

LANCASTER, Pa.-Police released surveillance video of two people they believe were involved in a Jan. 15 shooting along the 200 block of East Clay Street in Lancaster city. The victim told police he confronted a man who was in the process of breaking into a parked vehicle around 3:30 a.m. A struggle ensued between them.

