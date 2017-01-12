Kristin Chenoweth to play American Music Theatrea

When it comes to stars of Broadway musicals, they don't come much bigger than 4-foot-11-inch Kristin Chenoweth. Kristin Chenoweth to play American Music Theatre in Lancaster on Jan. 21 When it comes to stars of Broadway musicals, they don't come much bigger than 4-foot-11-inch Kristin Chenoweth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.