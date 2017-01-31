Just Announced: Beach House's spring tour brings it to Wilmington and Lancaster
Baltimore dream pop duo Beach House just announced a short run of spring tour dates that brings it in the periphery of Philadelphia, though not in the city proper. They'll be at World Cafe Live at the Queen on Wednesday, March 29th and at the Chameleon Club in Lancaster on Thursday, March 30th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC