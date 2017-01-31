Just Announced: Beach House's spring ...

Just Announced: Beach House's spring tour brings it to Wilmington and Lancaster

Baltimore dream pop duo Beach House just announced a short run of spring tour dates that brings it in the periphery of Philadelphia, though not in the city proper. They'll be at World Cafe Live at the Queen on Wednesday, March 29th and at the Chameleon Club in Lancaster on Thursday, March 30th.

