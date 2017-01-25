Inmate suicide

Inmate suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Washington Post

Alec Kreider is escorted from District Justice David P. Miller's office in Manheim Township in Lancaster, Pa., on June 16, 2007, after being arraigned for the May 2007 murders of Tom, Lisa and Kevin Haines. The entries in Alec Kreider's old journal painted a picture of a teenager on the brink of killing himself, a 16-year-old who deeply loathed rules, restrictions and the people who imposed them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Wed Pink Eye 216
Who is looking for employment Jan 18 AVRV 1
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec '16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec '16 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC