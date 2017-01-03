Expert: Salvation Army had no duty to...

Expert: Salvation Army had no duty to investigate, warn about demolition next to thrift store

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Philly.com

An expert on retail management and safety told a Philadelphia jury Wednesday that the Salvation Army bore no responsibility for the deaths and injuries in the 2013 building collapse that destroyed its Center City thrift store. Expert Barry E. Parsons flatly contradicted the opinions of two retail experts who testified for the plaintiffs earlier in the Common Pleas Court civil trial of lawsuits filed in the June 5, 2013, collapse of an unbraced multistory wall left on a demolition site next to the thrift store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec 16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec 15 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov '16 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Nov '16 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,898

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC