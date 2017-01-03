Expert: Salvation Army had no duty to investigate, warn about demolition next to thrift store

An expert on retail management and safety told a Philadelphia jury Wednesday that the Salvation Army bore no responsibility for the deaths and injuries in the 2013 building collapse that destroyed its Center City thrift store. Expert Barry E. Parsons flatly contradicted the opinions of two retail experts who testified for the plaintiffs earlier in the Common Pleas Court civil trial of lawsuits filed in the June 5, 2013, collapse of an unbraced multistory wall left on a demolition site next to the thrift store.

