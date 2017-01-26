Duke alumna 'fights mediocrity' with ...

Duke alumna 'fights mediocrity' with start-up that produces healthy vegan dessert balls

One Duke alumna's drive to improve her circumstances led her to start Ello Raw, a company that makes vegan dessert balls. That, along with her ongoing mission to "fight mediocrity" is what Becky Holmes-Trinity '15 and founder and CEO of Ello Raw-cites as the motivation behind the 60 hours a week she spends producing, packaging and promoting her regionally recognized products.

