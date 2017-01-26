Demonstrators in Lancaster show solidarity with Standing Rock Sioux tribe
The fight against pipelines is nothing new for the people of Lancaster County, who once again demonstrated against pipelines given a renewed green light by the Trump administration. Dozens gathered Thursday night at Penn Square to show solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has been fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline.
