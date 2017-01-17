Armstrong Flooring recycles 50 million pounds of postconsumer flooring

Armstrong Flooring , Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has announced it has reached a milestone - recycling more than 50 million pounds of post-consumer flooring materials. Not only has the On&On Recycling Program kept 25,000 tons of materials out of landfills, it has eliminated the generation of over 16,000 tons of greenhouse gases, which is the equivalent to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from 3,434 vehicles for a year, according to the company.

