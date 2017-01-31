Act 86 seeks to alleviate teacher shortage
Act 86 seeks to alleviate teacher shortage Southern York County School District will be using Act 86 to hire students majoring in education to substitute teach Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/01/31/act-86-seeks-alleviate-teacher-shortage/97052188/ Student teacher Brian Baker gets a high-five from student Bella Newman while working on writing letters of the alphabet in a Autistic support class at Valley View Elementary School , December 9, 2016.John A. Pavoncello photo Southern York County School District will begin using a program that student studying education to work as substitute teachers in the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|55 min
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Who is looking for employment
|Jan 18
|AVRV
|1
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC