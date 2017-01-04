2nd Suspect in parts store parking lot fatal shooting ordered to stand trial

A second Delaware cousin charged with killing a man in a Lancaster Township store parking lot will face charges in Lancaster County Court, a district judge ordered Wednesday. Rashan A. Ross, 27, will be tried on counts of Homicide, Robbery, Conspiracy to Robbery, and Theft regarding the September 2015 shooting of 19-year-old Jared Weaver .

