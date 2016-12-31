York County Judge Linebaugh to retire froma
York County Judge Linebaugh to retire from 'absolute best job' Linebaugh, 69, of Dover Township, reflects on his 19 years on the York County Court of Common Pleas. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2hCP5w5 "It's kind of a nice tradition, historically, to have the portraits of all the judges," said York County Common Pleas Judge Stephen P. Linebaugh, seen here standing by his portrait inside the York County Judicial Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec 16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Nov '16
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC