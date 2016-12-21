Where I Beg To Differ With CNN's Brian Stelter Over 'Fake News'

CNN media critic Brian Stelter sent his newsletter blast to his many subscribers tonight with a strong reproof to "left-leaning media" who reported on the story about the family in Lancaster, PA who reportedly endured harassment over cancellation of a school play . Today in fake news... ADL: "It is important to stop the spread of misinformation" "Jewish family flees after Breitbart falsely claims it complained about Christmas play."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.