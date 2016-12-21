Where I Beg To Differ With CNN's Brian Stelter Over 'Fake News'
CNN media critic Brian Stelter sent his newsletter blast to his many subscribers tonight with a strong reproof to "left-leaning media" who reported on the story about the family in Lancaster, PA who reportedly endured harassment over cancellation of a school play . Today in fake news... ADL: "It is important to stop the spread of misinformation" "Jewish family flees after Breitbart falsely claims it complained about Christmas play."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec 16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Nov '16
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC