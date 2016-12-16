Two arrested in drug-bust in Lancaster
During a two-week investigation, undercover police officers made several controlled purchases of heroin from the occupants at 457 Atlantic Ave. On Thursday, Dec. 15, officers assigned to the police bureau's Selective Enforcement Unit, assisted by Street Operations Group detail, served a narcotics search warrant to the home. During the search the officers found heroin that was bundled into 26 bundles of 12 bags each with an additional 22 loose bags of heroin, powder cocaine that was bundled into 9 bundles of 12 bags each with an additional three loose bags, and marijuana that was in a clear plastic sandwich bag.
