Thousands receive free Christmas meal boxes at Clipper Magazine Stadium
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa., - Thousands of families are enjoying a warm meal this Christmas thanks to the Lancaster County Project for the Needy. This morning, organization volunteers distributed more than 1,500 holiday meal boxes to those in need at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster.
