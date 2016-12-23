Police stakeout nabs man stealing package delivery to Lancaster home
On Thursday December 22 officers assigned to the police bureau's Selective Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillances throughout the northeast portion of the city specifically looking for persons stealing packages off of the front porches of homes. While in the 300 block of E. Frederick St. officers Steven Reich and James Boas, dressed in plain clothes, observed a male, later identified as Erik Ritter, following a postal employee as he made his rounds delivering mail and packages.
