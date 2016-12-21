Pennsylvania boy, 8, who couldn't swim drowns at pool party
A coroner says an 8-year-old boy who didn't know how to swim drowned when he used a slide to enter a pool at a resort hotel's water park in central Pennsylvania. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says John Harvilicz , of Shrewsbury, was the guest at a birthday party at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Lancaster, in Willow Valley. Willow Valley Associates, which owns the hotel, says it is investigating the incident and offers prayers for the boy's family. The coroner says he's unsure whether a lifeguard was on duty when the boy entered the pool.
