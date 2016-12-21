More Confirmation of the Story out of Lancaster, PA
Since I wrote this post last night trying to reconcile the conflicting accounts about that Jewish family in Lancaster County, PA I've done a couple 'Late Updates' in the post itself. The gist is that the local paper stood by its original story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Points Memo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec 16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov 25
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Nov '16
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC