Man wanted for Lancaster City Shooting turns himself in to police
Donald Vinson III surrendered himself to police on his outstanding criminal warrant, and was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2,000,000 bail. The investigation into the shooting that happened on the 600 block of S. Queen St. from October 12 has been ongoing, which resulted in charges being filed against a second suspect in the investigation.
