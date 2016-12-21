Lancaster school guides refugees through maze of American life
Whether it's the social system, school and work environments, or the language barrier, foreigners with little-to-no means need help adjusting to American society, Subedi said. Subedi, of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit13, helps connect refugees and immigrants to assistance services through the Refugee Center and Community School at Reynolds Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec 16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov 25
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Nov '16
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC