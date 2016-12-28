Lancaster man arrested on child rape ...

Lancaster man arrested on child rape charges

Marcelo Figueroa, 30, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, incest, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure and simple assault. Police began investigating Figueroa in October 2016 after they were contacted by a school resource officer who took a sex offense report from the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

