How a Fake News Story About a Fleeing Jewish Family Spun Out of Control

In the wake of the November election, the discussion of "fake news" has taken an outsized role in our political discourse, with both the political Left and Right misusing and abusing the term. There is one instance of "fake news" hysteria that I think is particularly telling, but before we get to that, a little complaint and clarification on the terminology: The phrase "fake news" is itself misleading - what we really mean when we say fake news is false news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.