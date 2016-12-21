How a Fake News Story About a Fleeing...

How a Fake News Story About a Fleeing Jewish Family Spun Out of Control

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Forward

In the wake of the November election, the discussion of "fake news" has taken an outsized role in our political discourse, with both the political Left and Right misusing and abusing the term. There is one instance of "fake news" hysteria that I think is particularly telling, but before we get to that, a little complaint and clarification on the terminology: The phrase "fake news" is itself misleading - what we really mean when we say fake news is false news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec 16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec 15 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov 30 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Nov '16 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC