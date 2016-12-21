How a Fake News Story About a Fleeing Jewish Family Spun Out of Control
In the wake of the November election, the discussion of "fake news" has taken an outsized role in our political discourse, with both the political Left and Right misusing and abusing the term. There is one instance of "fake news" hysteria that I think is particularly telling, but before we get to that, a little complaint and clarification on the terminology: The phrase "fake news" is itself misleading - what we really mean when we say fake news is false news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec 16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Nov '16
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC