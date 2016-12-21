Havana's Hersey Train a reminder of the true spirit of Christmas
The Hershey Train was created by Milton Hershey, who launched the iconic treat brand. He founded a model town in northern Cuba, and in addition to a huge chocolate factory, built schools, hospitals and affordable housing for his workers and, to get them to work, an electric railway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13)
|Dec 16
|ShihTzuMom
|9
|Check this out...... Just click on the link..
|Dec 15
|Mama6
|1
|We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker !
|Nov 30
|The Working Class
|1
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov 25
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|The Amish Don't Get Autism?
|Nov '16
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC