DCNR announces $45 million investment to improve recreation, community revitalization across PA

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, announced an investment of $45 million that will go towards 261 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize local communities. "The health and vitality of our communities is reflected in the quality of parks and trails, access to rivers, open spaces and outdoor recreation opportunities," Dunn said at an event today at Long's Park in Lancaster.

