Daughter stabs mother multiple times

Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to 216 E. Orange St. in Lancaster for a report of a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 29. When officers arrived they found a 45-year-old female victim that was suffering from numerous lacerations to the upper part of her body. The victim told the initial responding officers that she was stabbed by her 22-year-old daughter, Liliannis Garrido-Cuza.

