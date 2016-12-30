Coroner IDa s kayaker pulled from Sus...

Coroner IDa s kayaker pulled from Susquehanna River

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WPMT-TV York

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-Authorities have identified a kayaker whose body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Martic Township on Thursday afternoon. Charles Moore, 66, of Lancaster, died of hypothermia, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Read more at WPMT-TV York.

