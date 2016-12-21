Commentary: People facing layoffs because Pa. Senate fails to act

In this holiday season, it seems particularly Grinchy that Pennsylvania is about to lay off more than 500 state workers - people whose mission is, of all things, helping out-of-work Pennsylvanians. Three of the state's seven unemployment compensation service centers are scheduled to close Dec. 19 and other Department of Labor and Industry employees whose work supports the unemployment centers are also losing their jobs.

