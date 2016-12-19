8-year-old Shrewsbury boy drowns at p...

8-year-old Shrewsbury boy drowns at pool party

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: York Dispatch

An 8-year-old York County boy drowned Saturday during a swimming pool party at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Lancaster. 8-year-old Shrewsbury boy drowns at pool party An 8-year-old York County boy drowned Saturday during a swimming pool party at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Lancaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Breeder Thelma Blank & Keystone Puppies sold mi... (Sep '13) Dec 16 ShihTzuMom 9
Check this out...... Just click on the link.. Dec 15 Mama6 1
We've Been Had - By Trump The Carnival Barker ! Nov 30 The Working Class 1
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov 25 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
News The Amish Don't Get Autism? Nov '16 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 3
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,105

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC