Fairfield County sheriff IDs deputy who shot knife-wielding man

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Wednesday Jul 5, titled Fairfield County sheriff IDs deputy who shot knife-wielding man.

Deputy George Carsey, who has worked for the sheriff's office for 15 years, shot Keen Romine, 27, after Romine refused to put down a knife he was holding and "made an aggressive movement" toward Carsey, Phalen said Wednesday. Romine, who gave authorities a Lancaster address, is recovering at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, listed in stable condition, Phalen said.

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 Wednesday Jul 5
Wonder which deputy wss tapping Mrs Romine?
Lancaster, OH

