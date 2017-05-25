This 1969 Mustang Mach 1 has been hidden since 1980
When Rick Parker got a lead on an original-owner 1969 Mach, 1 he didn't hesitate. That evening, he loaded up and took off for Lancaster, Ohio, an hour's drive north of his shop Signature Autos in Gahanna, Ohio, which is a suburb of Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allahu Akbar
|34 min
|Oliver Canterberr...
|9
|Anchor Hocking
|1 hr
|Happyhappy
|4
|Moving to Columbus
|1 hr
|Gotta Be A Macho Man
|5
|!!Add a word drop a word !! (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|596
|America Held Hostage Day 128
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|17
|FBI and the Trump brothers .....
|3 hr
|Trooff
|11
|Russian investigation update🙀
|3 hr
|Trouser Cough
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC