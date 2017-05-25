This 1969 Mustang Mach 1 has been hid...

This 1969 Mustang Mach 1 has been hidden since 1980

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Modified Mustangs & Fords

When Rick Parker got a lead on an original-owner 1969 Mach, 1 he didn't hesitate. That evening, he loaded up and took off for Lancaster, Ohio, an hour's drive north of his shop Signature Autos in Gahanna, Ohio, which is a suburb of Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allahu Akbar 34 min Oliver Canterberr... 9
Anchor Hocking 1 hr Happyhappy 4
Moving to Columbus 1 hr Gotta Be A Macho Man 5
!!Add a word drop a word !! (Jun '12) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 596
America Held Hostage Day 128 2 hr MarkJ- 17
FBI and the Trump brothers ..... 3 hr Trooff 11
Russian investigation update🙀 3 hr Trouser Cough 7
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,347,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC