Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against...

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against colleagues by Lancaster council president

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Retired assigned Judge Linton D. Lewis also rejected the claim by council President Robert Hedges that the council members who defied his committee appointments had violated the state's open-meetings law. At issue in the lawsuit filed by the independently elected council president was the authority to appoint the nine council members to standing committees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allahu Akbar 34 min Oliver Canterberr... 9
Anchor Hocking 1 hr Happyhappy 4
Moving to Columbus 1 hr Gotta Be A Macho Man 5
!!Add a word drop a word !! (Jun '12) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 596
America Held Hostage Day 128 2 hr MarkJ- 17
FBI and the Trump brothers ..... 3 hr Trooff 11
Russian investigation update🙀 3 hr Trouser Cough 7
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,347,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC