Alleged serial predator arrested in Athens

An Athens man alleged to have sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault three women in three separate incidents over the past 11 years pleaded innocent on Tuesday to charges in an 11-count indictment in Athens County. Shawn J. Lawson Jr., 26, was arrested on Monday evening at the Athens County Prosecutor's Office after being called to the office for a diversion appointment.

