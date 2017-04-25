Police in Lancaster, Ohio looking for...

Police in Lancaster, Ohio looking for three missing children

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

According to Lancaster police, Mckaila Nicole Runyon, Neaveh Sturgeon and Brayden Sturgeon were last seen around 11pm in the area of 1100 South Broad Street in Lancaster. Mckaila Runyon is described as a 17-year-old white female standing 5'1" and weighing 94 pounds.

