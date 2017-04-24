Lancaster man dies in Hocking County crash
A Lancaster man died in a crash that closed Route 33 in Hocking County for several hours Friday night. The State Highway Patrol said that Robert L. Wright, 49, was driving a Mack garbage truck northbound on County Road 34 just before 5:30 p.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign at Route 33. He hit an eastbound Honda SUV driven by 59-year-old Saleh H. Alzayer, of New Plymouth.
