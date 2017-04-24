Lancaster man dies in Hocking County ...

Lancaster man dies in Hocking County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A Lancaster man died in a crash that closed Route 33 in Hocking County for  several hours Friday night. The State Highway Patrol said that Robert L. Wright, 49, was driving a Mack garbage truck northbound on County Road 34 just before 5:30 p.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign at Route 33. He hit an eastbound Honda SUV driven by 59-year-old Saleh H. Alzayer, of New Plymouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Pastor is a molester 6 min BetterSafeThanSorry 1
America Held Hostage Day 96 1 hr MarkJ- 68
News Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10) 1 hr Baykay 187
Columbus Nightclub Days,East Dallas,AAfter The ... (Mar '10) 1 hr Dee 68
What Does Russia Have on Donald Trump? 1 hr They cannot kill ... 36
Are Jobs More Important Than Our Environment? 2 hr Free Pizza 4U 69
Democracy is stronger than Bannon thought... ... 3 hr poot 28
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC