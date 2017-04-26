Ben Carson Brings HUD Listening Tour ...

Ben Carson Brings HUD Listening Tour To Urban, Rural Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheCourier.com

President Donald Trump's housing secretary has been traveling the country gathering input from agency field staff, local leaders and residents of public housing developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Stay with me,a woman urged one of two Columbu... 24 min white lie 8
Where are all the original legacy posters? (Aug '14) 1 hr Oliver Canterberr... 615
Obama's Legacy on Black America (Written by a b... (Sep '12) 1 hr Oliver Canterberr... 2
Trump's World of Business Hurts US-World Diplom... 1 hr Trumps Lie 1
Now we know who is paying for the wall. 1 hr Sally 14
News Revenue fell at Columbus' Hollywood casino in May (Jun '13) 1 hr coffee tea or me 14
News Hollywood Casino Columbus tops in Ohio for revenue (Feb '15) 1 hr coffee tea or me 13
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,598 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC