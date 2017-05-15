2 killed in Fairfield County head-on ...

2 killed in Fairfield County head-on crash

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Route 158, north of Ginder Road in Greenfield Township. Matthew L. Schmutz was driving north when his Ford Escape was hit by a southbound Ford Fusion, driven by Katie N. Calcote, that crossed into his lane, the patrol said.

