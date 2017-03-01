To save his life, Marine challenged h...

To save his life, Marine challenged himself to transform

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Through the years, injuries, depression and overeating led the 5 feet, 10 1/2 inch, 160-pound Marine to balloon to 436 pounds. At age 41, he suffered from severe sleep apnea, swelling in his legs and high blood pressure, not to mention the shame and embarrassment at not being able to walk a block without getting winded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 4 min jonjedi 413
Such class and grace in the WH meeting.....N. O... 6 min Reality Speaks 64
News Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes o... 7 min They cannot kill ... 3
Who is the Biggest Liar? 7 min jonjedi 320
dale snyder Feb 25 mhg 1
WCMH-TV4 - News - Doug Adair and Mona Scott - 1984 Feb 25 Black Mona 1
Daymar College LAWSUIT (Sep '10) Feb 25 MommaM 221
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC