The disintegration of an American town

The disintegration of an American town

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Private-equity firms have been rapidly buying and selling off companies for decades, and workers in Lancaster, Ohio, are living with the consequences, writes Brian Alexander for The Atlantic. NewsOK highlights articles of interest from selected websites to increase the scope of commentary and coverage available to readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump Administration 3 min d pants 420
Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ... 42 min Male 429
Why does Health INS pay for Viagra? 1 hr Big Johnson 18
More Dem lies... 1 hr d pants 35
Yeehaw, Police Brutality Sodomy Coming To Town ... 2 hr bigel oil bicycle... 9
News Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci... 4 hr Reality 44
Irritable bowel 4 hr George Thompson 6
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lancaster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC