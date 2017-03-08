The disintegration of an American town
Private-equity firms have been rapidly buying and selling off companies for decades, and workers in Lancaster, Ohio, are living with the consequences, writes Brian Alexander for The Atlantic. NewsOK highlights articles of interest from selected websites to increase the scope of commentary and coverage available to readers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Administration
|3 min
|d pants
|420
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|42 min
|Male
|429
|Why does Health INS pay for Viagra?
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|18
|More Dem lies...
|1 hr
|d pants
|35
|Yeehaw, Police Brutality Sodomy Coming To Town ...
|2 hr
|bigel oil bicycle...
|9
|Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci...
|4 hr
|Reality
|44
|Irritable bowel
|4 hr
|George Thompson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC